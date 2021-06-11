E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Takes $42,000 Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,952,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $983,784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027,025 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,585,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,569 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,344,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,467,000 after acquiring an additional 412,516 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $239,058,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,691,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,300,000 after acquiring an additional 100,999 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AJG opened at $144.33 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $92.49 and a 12 month high of $154.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.08.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.70%. As a group, analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AJG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.13.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

