E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 30.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 3.3% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 42,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in The Kroger by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 36,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Kroger by 0.6% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 58,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KR stock opened at $38.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.28. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 243,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,756,748. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $601,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 71,730 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,541 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.11.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

