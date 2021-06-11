Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Shares Gap Down to $11.05

Shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.05, but opened at $10.80. Eastman Kodak shares last traded at $9.82, with a volume of 54,521 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a positive return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 41.28%. The firm had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Eastman Kodak by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 530,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 233,533 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Eastman Kodak by 25.3% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 14,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Eastman Kodak by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,234,000 after purchasing an additional 106,895 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Eastman Kodak by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Eastman Kodak during the first quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Kodak Company Profile (NYSE:KODK)

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

