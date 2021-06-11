Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Shares Gap Down to $11.05

Shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.05, but opened at $10.80. Eastman Kodak shares last traded at $9.82, with a volume of 54,521 shares.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.07.
Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a positive return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 41.28%. The firm had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter.
Eastman Kodak Company Profile (NYSE:KODK)
Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.
See Also: Preferred Stock
