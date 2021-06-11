Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,978 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 36.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 15,874 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 51,131 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000.

Shares of NYSE:ETX opened at $22.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.34. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 1 year low of $19.97 and a 1 year high of $25.75.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0709 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

