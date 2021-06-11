Effect.AI Trading Down 30.8% Over Last Week (EFX)

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 11th. Effect.AI has a market capitalization of $7.32 million and approximately $72,351.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Effect.AI has traded down 30.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Effect.AI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0290 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00038577 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00237035 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00008269 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00035317 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00010244 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Effect.AI Profile

Effect.AI (CRYPTO:EFX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Effect.AI is medium.com/@effectai . The official website for Effect.AI is effect.ai . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

