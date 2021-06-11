Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eisai Co LTD is involved in the Biotechnology and Drug Industry. Their principle activities are the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. Operations are carried out through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals: veterinary drugs other food additives, livestock feed and pharmaceutical production systems and equipment. The Group has overseas consolidated subsidiaries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, East Southeast Asia and South and Central America. “

OTCMKTS:ESALY opened at $95.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.47. Eisai has a 1 year low of $61.95 and a 1 year high of $129.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.52, a P/E/G ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.32.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Eisai had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 6.56%. Analysts forecast that Eisai will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Eisai Company Profile

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

