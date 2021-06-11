Elaine Castellanos Sells 1,546 Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Stock

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 1,546 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.75, for a total transaction of $226,875.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,501. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Elaine Castellanos also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Wednesday, June 9th, Elaine Castellanos sold 8,454 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $1,199,622.60.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Elaine Castellanos sold 10,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $1,245,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RETA opened at $146.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 1.50. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.34 and a 12-month high of $186.82.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,092.54% and a negative return on equity of 88.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.89) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 43,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 204.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,664,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.22.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.