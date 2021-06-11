Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 95.8% from the May 13th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Electricité de France from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

OTCMKTS ECIFY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.79. 3,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,125. Electricité de France has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $3.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.82%. Electricité de France’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Electricité de France Company Profile

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

