Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 33.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,013 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,793,414 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,220,914,000 after acquiring an additional 799,918 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,314,902 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,624,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,286 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $1,065,538,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,378,124 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $485,099,000 after acquiring an additional 332,571 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 6.8% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,332,821 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $451,164,000 after acquiring an additional 211,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total transaction of $358,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,835.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $112,192.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,149,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,712 shares of company stock valued at $15,206,135. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EA. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.81.

EA stock opened at $145.66 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.75.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

