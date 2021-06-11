Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.150-6.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.30 billion-7.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.09 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.550-0.550 EPS.

EA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Electronic Arts from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $157.81.

EA stock opened at $145.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.75. The company has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total transaction of $45,120.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,095.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $109,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,640.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,712 shares of company stock worth $15,206,135. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

