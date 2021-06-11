Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.55

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.55 and last traded at $24.47, with a volume of 5608 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.88.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ESI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Element Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $550.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Element Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 202.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Element Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI)

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

