Eli Lilly and’s (LLY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $225.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $202.62.

NYSE LLY opened at $233.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $223.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Eli Lilly and has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $235.85.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 42.88%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,482,436.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,106,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,271,221,932.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,260 shares of company stock worth $22,060,744. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 11,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

