Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 553 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYF opened at $48.99 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $21.04 and a 12 month high of $50.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.84.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.54.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

