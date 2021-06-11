Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 101.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $37.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.77. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $44.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81 and a beta of 1.89.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ON shares. Bank of America upgraded ON Semiconductor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Summit Insights lowered ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.93.

In other news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 29,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $1,245,933.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $39,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,924 shares in the company, valued at $5,257,856.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,248 shares of company stock worth $2,400,362 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

