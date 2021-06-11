Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IP. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in International Paper during the first quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the first quarter worth $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $62.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.04. International Paper has a 1 year low of $32.59 and a 1 year high of $65.27. The firm has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 73.21%.

In other news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.10.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

