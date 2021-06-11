Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $1.68 Million Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSY. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 409,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,436,000 after acquiring an additional 26,970 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,549,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hershey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.33.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $174.38 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $125.50 and a one year high of $175.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.17. The stock has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.35.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.19%.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $48,952.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,172.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $65,469.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,882 shares of company stock worth $3,833,173 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

