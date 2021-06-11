Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,181,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,213 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,452,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,564,000 after acquiring an additional 185,909 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,927,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,956,000 after acquiring an additional 505,094 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,290,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,895,000 after acquiring an additional 127,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,787,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,765,000 after buying an additional 25,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $701,558.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at $8,441,659.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.65, for a total value of $2,460,414.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,984 shares in the company, valued at $24,704,617.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,269 shares of company stock worth $14,221,290. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABC opened at $120.94 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $125.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 277.60% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.