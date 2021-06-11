Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) to report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Enable Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Enable Midstream Partners reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Enable Midstream Partners.

Get Enable Midstream Partners alerts:

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.79 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENBL. Barclays raised Enable Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Enable Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enable Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.65.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 14.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,891 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 3.8% during the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 83,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 206,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

ENBL traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $9.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,339. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.40 and a beta of 2.49. Enable Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $9.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.65%.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering and processing services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Anadarko and Williston basins for its producer customers.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enable Midstream Partners (ENBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enable Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enable Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.