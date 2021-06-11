Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,417 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $582,273,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.9% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,250,601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $539,986,000 after purchasing an additional 789,874 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,649,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $436,524,000 after acquiring an additional 381,238 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,939,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $285,984,000 after acquiring an additional 461,482 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,211,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $299,016,000 after acquiring an additional 98,100 shares during the period. 49.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENB opened at $39.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $40.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.29.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.6778 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.20%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENB. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC decreased their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus boosted their price objective on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.64.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

