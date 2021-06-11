Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Tudor Pickering

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$52.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Enbridge to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. CSFB lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$52.00 target price (up previously from C$51.00) on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Enbridge to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$52.13.

ENB stock opened at C$48.06 on Wednesday. Enbridge has a 52-week low of C$35.80 and a 52-week high of C$49.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$46.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$97.35 billion and a PE ratio of 15.38.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$12.19 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 3.0674506 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

