Enbridge’s (ENB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Tudor Pickering

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Tudor Pickering in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a C$52.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

ENB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.82.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $39.75 on Friday. Enbridge has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $40.42. The company has a market cap of $80.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.29.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 49.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.