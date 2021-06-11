Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $107.44

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $107.44 and last traded at $107.44, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.97.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DAVA. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.88, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.88.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. The business had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.21 million. Endava had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Endava plc will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,441,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,353,000 after buying an additional 147,776 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,424,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,316,000 after buying an additional 554,674 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,609,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,299,000 after buying an additional 38,899 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Endava by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 952,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,676,000 after purchasing an additional 120,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Endava by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 913,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,327,000 after purchasing an additional 258,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.49% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

