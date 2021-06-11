Endeavour Mining Co. (TSE:EDV) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.76 Per Share

Endeavour Mining Co. (TSE:EDV) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Endeavour Mining in a research report issued on Monday, June 7th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.76 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.44. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Endeavour Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $3.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$805.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$619.56 million.

EDV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$46.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$42.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Endeavour Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$46.75.

EDV opened at C$30.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.70, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.01. Endeavour Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$23.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.93. The stock has a market cap of C$7.62 billion and a PE ratio of 29.68.

In other news, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.10, for a total transaction of C$1,222,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 921,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$26,825,631.30.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as a multi-asset gold producer in West Africa. The company's property portfolio includes the Karma, HoundÃ©, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines located in the Burkina Faso; the Ity mine situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire; and the Kalana Project is in the capital city of Mali.

