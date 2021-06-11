Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Stake Raised by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,872,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,437,563 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $575,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 2.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 10,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.4% in the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 54,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Energy Transfer by 13.5% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 12,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 2.3% in the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ET traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.31. 247,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,771,139. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.22. The stock has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.51. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -338.89%.

In other news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ray W. Washburne purchased 200,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.31.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

