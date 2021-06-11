Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enerplus Corporation, formerly known as Enerplus Resources, is an independent oil and gas production company with resources across Western Canada and the United States. The Company’s resource plays include shallow gas/coal bed methane, tight gas, crude oil waterfloods, Bakken/Tight oil and oil sands located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Enerplus Corporation is based in Alberta, Canada. “

ERF has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank downgraded Enerplus from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Enerplus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Enerplus from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.94.

Shares of NYSE:ERF opened at $7.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Enerplus has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $7.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.90.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $228.06 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 109.61%. Equities research analysts expect that Enerplus will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Enerplus by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 24,645 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Enerplus by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 22,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Enerplus by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Enerplus by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 631,188 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

