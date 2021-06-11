Enlightenment Research LLC Acquires Shares of 1,636 Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,322,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,296,000 after buying an additional 2,276,268 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,784,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,011,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,425,000 after acquiring an additional 269,382 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 984,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,038,000 after acquiring an additional 124,040 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the first quarter worth $304,000. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BYND. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Beyond Meat from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beyond Meat has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.37.

In other news, insider Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.28, for a total transaction of $686,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,297.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 2,500 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $365,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,692 shares of company stock worth $14,276,503. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND opened at $147.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of -113.22 and a beta of 1.61. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.86 and a 1 year high of $221.00. The company has a quick ratio of 16.13, a current ratio of 18.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Beyond Meat’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Beyond Meat Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

