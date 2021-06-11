Enlightenment Research LLC Buys New Shares in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,292 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 21.1% during the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,518 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 135,390 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,685,000 after purchasing an additional 23,220 shares in the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 82,940 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $17,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 170,364 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,117,000 after purchasing an additional 34,294 shares in the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $240.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $222.42 billion, a PE ratio of 50.25, a PEG ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.99. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $171.27 and a 52 week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total transaction of $15,839,608.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,970 shares of company stock valued at $42,875,961 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRM. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Nord/LB lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.33.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

