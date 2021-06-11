Enlightenment Research LLC Buys Shares of 1,100 Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 48.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after buying an additional 36,216 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $871,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 13,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Compass Point cut Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.59.

GPN stock opened at $191.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.33 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $203.76.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.98%.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total value of $107,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,496,382.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

