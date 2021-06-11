Enlightenment Research LLC Buys Shares of 15,400 Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 388.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,915,139 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $16,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,701 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 13.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,990 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 138.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 29,522 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 17,122 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter valued at about $450,000. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PBR opened at $11.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $11.89. The firm has a market cap of $76.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.74.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2859 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is 65.12%.

PBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Grupo Santander upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Itau BBA Securities raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.76.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

