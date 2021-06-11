Enlightenment Research LLC Invests $144,000 in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BCS. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 15.4% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 126,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Barclays by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. boosted its holdings in Barclays by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 67,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. 2.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCS stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $10.78. The stock has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.31.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Barclays had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Investec upgraded shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

