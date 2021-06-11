Enlightenment Research LLC Purchases Shares of 2,800 The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 15.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,239,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,732,052,000 after buying an additional 3,142,840 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,017,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,297,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,123 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,087,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $524,124,000 after purchasing an additional 38,968 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,520,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,812,000 after purchasing an additional 82,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,967,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,715,000 after purchasing an additional 157,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.09.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 78,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $6,974,177.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 921,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,365,822.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,047,577 shares of company stock worth $147,529,685. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $93.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.35. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $95.18.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.77%.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

