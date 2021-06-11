Enlightenment Research LLC Purchases Shares of 5,000 KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

NYSE:KKR opened at $56.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.95 and a fifty-two week high of $59.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.74.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 58.79% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $493.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.95.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $733,941.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $119,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.