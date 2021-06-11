Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enlivex Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

NASDAQ ENLV opened at $9.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.41 million, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.21. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $29.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLV. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $5,283,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. Golden Green Inc. lifted its position in Enlivex Therapeutics by 51.5% during the first quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 69,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 23,726 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, an off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into homeostatic state. Resetting non-homeostatic macrophages into homeostatic state is critical for immune system rebalancing and resolution of life-threatening conditions.

