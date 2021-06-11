Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $33.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enlivex Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.
NASDAQ ENLV opened at $9.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.41 million, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.21. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $29.40.
About Enlivex Therapeutics
Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, an off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into homeostatic state. Resetting non-homeostatic macrophages into homeostatic state is critical for immune system rebalancing and resolution of life-threatening conditions.
