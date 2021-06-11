Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) President Sells $196,520.00 in Stock

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) President Scott Richard Goodman sold 4,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $196,520.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 44,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,167,566.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

EFSC stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.11. 1,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,497. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1 year low of $25.21 and a 1 year high of $52.00.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $90.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 6.5% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 346,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,137,000 after purchasing an additional 21,019 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 165.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 20,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $1,048,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

