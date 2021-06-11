Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 130,164 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 206.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,130 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,164 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 1.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,099,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 45.5% in the first quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 3,516,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,000 shares during the period. 2.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BBD opened at $5.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.93. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.70.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 18.54%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.0038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00. This represents a yield of 3%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is 10.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through The Banking, and The Insurance. The company offers leasing, investment banking, brokerage, and consortium management services, overdrafts, as well as credit cards, real estate products, pension plans, and capitalization bonds.

