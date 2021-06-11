Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 8,822 Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,822 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 26,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF stock opened at $24.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.89. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $24.62.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

