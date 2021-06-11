Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) by 78.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,419 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 59,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 37,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 450.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 18,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CSM opened at $97.77 on Friday. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 52-week low of $57.15 and a 52-week high of $71.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.02.

