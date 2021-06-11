Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,791,000.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF stock opened at $97.94 on Friday. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.49 and a fifty-two week high of $99.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.59.

