Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New $893,000 Investment in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 60,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diversey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Get Diversey alerts:

Shares of DSEY opened at $17.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.36. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $18.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $631.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Diversey Company Profile

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.