Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,847 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGO. FMR LLC increased its position in Assured Guaranty by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 15,987 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 420.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 81,283 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 473,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,909,000 after purchasing an additional 60,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGO opened at $46.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $52.28.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $179.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th.

Separately, TheStreet cut Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, insider Russell B. Brewer II sold 1,141 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $53,627.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,273,636. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Albert sold 50,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $2,308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,212,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,248,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

