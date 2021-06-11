Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 60,301 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) by 59.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,301 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $609,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 84,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF stock opened at $22.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.89. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $22.46.

