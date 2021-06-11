Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) Director Acquires $1,499,998.50 in Stock

Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. bought 32,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,998.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,588,813.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of EVA stock opened at $48.60 on Friday. Enviva Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $33.14 and a 1 year high of $53.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Get Enviva Partners alerts:

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 12.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that Enviva Partners, LP will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.785 per share. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 747.62%.

Several research firms recently commented on EVA. Citigroup increased their target price on Enviva Partners from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Enviva Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Enviva Partners from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Enviva Partners from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enviva Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.