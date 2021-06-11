EQT (NYSE:EQT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.17

Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.17 and last traded at $22.94, with a volume of 210253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.53.

EQT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. EQT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.27.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. On average, research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQT. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in EQT by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in EQT by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

