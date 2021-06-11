Equitable Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQFN) Short Interest Update

Equitable Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQFN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the May 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

EQFN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Equitable Financial has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $12.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.60.

Get Equitable Financial alerts:

About Equitable Financial

Equitable Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Equitable Bank that provides various banking products and services in Nebraska, the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts; recorder checks; online and mobile banking; remote deposit capture; voice banking; credit card processing; debit and gift cards; and safe deposit boxes.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.