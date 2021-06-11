Equitable Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQFN) Short Interest Update

Equitable Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQFN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the May 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
EQFN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Equitable Financial has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $12.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.60.
About Equitable Financial
See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.