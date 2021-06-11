Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Nomad Royalty Company Ltd.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:NSR)

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Nomad Royalty in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.11. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.80 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nomad Royalty’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$1.25 target price on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$1.25 target price on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Friday, May 14th.

NSR opened at C$10.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.18. Nomad Royalty has a twelve month low of C$9.30 and a twelve month high of C$18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$586.21 million and a PE ratio of 26.14.

About Nomad Royalty

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

