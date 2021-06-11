Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $9.53 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $8.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $9.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $45.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $9.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $8.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $8.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $9.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $36.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $41.70 EPS.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $371.23.

Shares of GS opened at $373.94 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $185.52 and a 1 year high of $393.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $355.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 182.7% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 1,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

