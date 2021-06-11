Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.240-1.280 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:EPRT traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $28.44. The company had a trading volume of 21,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,649. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 66.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.48. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $28.69.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 2.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 218.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EPRT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.44.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

