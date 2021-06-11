Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.240-1.280 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NYSE:EPRT traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $28.44. The company had a trading volume of 21,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,649. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 66.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.48. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $28.69.
Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 2.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EPRT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.44.
Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.
