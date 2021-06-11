Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 714,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.29% of Essential Utilities worth $31,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,021,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,702,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,280 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,752,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 162.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 626,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,606,000 after purchasing an additional 387,424 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,402,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,763,000 after acquiring an additional 275,782 shares during the period. 71.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Essential Utilities stock opened at $48.01 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.28 and a twelve month high of $48.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.54.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $583.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 23.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.251 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

