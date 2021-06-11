Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $241,000 Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Essex Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 67.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.25.

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $9,451,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,213 shares in the company, valued at $36,923,015. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $161,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,292,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 135,338 shares of company stock worth $21,189,424 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Travelers Companies stock opened at $154.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $162.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.44%.

The Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

