Essex Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 84,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 287,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,571,000 after purchasing an additional 23,494 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 239,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VLO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.71.

Shares of VLO opened at $81.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.50, a P/E/G ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.43. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -125.64%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

